Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Live Updates: Women observe fast on the auspicious day; await sighting of the moon

Karwa Chauth (Karva Chauth) 2022 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: This year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on October 13. The fast timing is between 6.20 am and 8.09 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.54 pm to 7.09 pm. Moonrise is expected around 8.09 pm

By: Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2022 3:56:51 pm
Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time: Most people observe a nirjala fast on this day, meaning they fast without eating or drinking anything. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: On Karwa Chauth, which is primarily celebrated in the northern part of India, married women observe a fast for a long and happy married life. On this day, women begin their fast before sunrise and end it with the sighting of the moon. Many women also get dressed as newly-wed on this day as they apply shringaar and mehendi.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fast is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi, stating that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Worried about his safety, Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. The fast timing is between 6.20 am and 8.09 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.54 pm to 7.09 pm. Moonrise is expected around 8.09 pm. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the chaturthi tithi begins at 01.59 am on October 13 and ends at 03.08 am on October 14.

15:56 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Check moon rise timing in your city

The festival of Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world. On this day, as per tradition, the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband; the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night. These days, husbands have started to fast, too, so as to promote equality and show their support.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. Check out the puja muhurat and chaturthi tithi timings here

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. (File)

On this day, women wake up before sunrise to observe the rituals. They begin their day with sargi, which consists of a heavy and nutritious meal comprising ghee-loaded halwa, dry fruits, and fresh fruits given to them by their mothers-in-law. After that, they observe a rigorous fast without food and water for the entire day. It is only after the moon sighting that they perform further rituals with their husband and worship the celestial body to break their fast.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi – a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:50:42 pm
