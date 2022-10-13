Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Live Updates: Women observe fast on the auspicious day; await sighting of the moon

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: On Karwa Chauth, which is primarily celebrated in the northern part of India, married women observe a fast for a long and happy married life. On this day, women begin their fast before sunrise and end it with the sighting of the moon. Many women also get dressed as newly-wed on this day as they apply shringaar and mehendi.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fast is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi, stating that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Worried about his safety, Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. The fast timing is between 6.20 am and 8.09 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.54 pm to 7.09 pm. Moonrise is expected around 8.09 pm. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the chaturthi tithi begins at 01.59 am on October 13 and ends at 03.08 am on October 14.

