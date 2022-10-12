Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance

Karwa Chauth 2022 Date, Puja Timings: Predominantly celebrated in the northern part of the country, Karwa Chauth is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband. It is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi – a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. This year, the widely-celebrated festival will be marked by women on October 13, which is a Thursday.

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:59 am on October 13 and ends at 03:08 am on October 14.

On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands and break the fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. “The fasting of Karwa Chauth is strict and observed without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon in the night,” Drik Panchang states.

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi in which Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. This Karwa is then given as Dan to a Brahmin or any eligible woman.

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged the god of death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

