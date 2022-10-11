Karwa Chauth 2022 Date: When is Karwa Chauth in 2022?

Karwa Chauth 2022 Date in India: Karwa Chauth is celebrated with much fanfare, especially in the Northern part of India where married women observe a day-long fast for the long lives of their husbands. On this auspicious day, many women tend to not have a single drop of water during the entire day. Observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha, according to drikpanchang.com. However, as per the Amanta calendar which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, the day is observed during the Ashwin month.

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi, stating that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

On Karwa Chauth, women break the fast only after sighting the moon through a sieve. The day is also known as Karak Chaturthi, and refers to the earthen pot through which a water offering, known as Argha is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as daan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

This year, it will be celebrated on October 13.

Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in North Indian states like Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Women buy shringar (adornments), jewellery and puja items such as lamps puja plates, and henna to apply mehendi. On the day, women wear festive clothes like traditional saree or lehenga. In the evening, a community women-only ceremony is held. Depending on region and community, a version of the story of Karwa Chauth is narrated, with regular pauses. The storyteller is usually an older woman or a priest if one is present.

Once the moon has risen, women view it or its reflection in water through a sieve. Water is offered to the moon. The husband takes water from the puja thali and offers it to the wife to break the fast. A feast is then served to mark the occasion.

