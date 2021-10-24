scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise time live updates: Indians await the sighting of the moon

Karwa Chauth 2021 (Karva Chauth 2021) Live Updates: This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. The fasting timing is between 6.27 am and 8.07 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.43 pm to 6.59 pm. Moonrise is expected any time after at 8.07 pm

Updated: October 24, 2021 1:46:20 pm
karwa chauth, karwa chauth 2021, moon rise time, karwa chauth moonrise, karwa chauth puja vidhi, karwa chauth timings, karwa chauth moon rise time, chand nikalane ka samay, karwa chauth moon riser timings, moon rise time karwa chauth, moon rise time tonight, karwa chauth chand time, moon rise time today, moon rise time today india, moon rise time india, moon rise time tonight, chand niklana ke samay, moon rise today in delhiKarwa Chauth 2021 Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time: The sighting of the moon is considered to be most important, without which the fast cannot break. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Karwa Chauth 2021 Live Updates: Widely celebrated in the northern part of India, Karwa Chauth is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik’. The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri had begged the God of Death Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. It is said that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi, sought her friend Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. The fasting timing is between 6.27 am and 8.07 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.43 pm to 6.59 pm. Moonrise is expected any time after 8.07 pm.

Did you know?

The festival gets its name from ‘karva’ which means ‘earthen pots’ used to store wheat, and ‘chauth’ meaning the fourth day. Women buy new earthen pots or karwa and decorate them by putting in gifts like bangles, bindis and sweets inside. They exchange their karwas with other married women and perform the rituals.

13:45 (IST)24 Oct 2021
Wish your loved ones with these wishes

On this day, women wake up early before sunrise to observe the rituals. They begin their day with sargi, which is a plate of heavy and nutritious meal comprising ghee-loaded halwa, dry fruits, and fresh fruits given by their mothers-in-law. After that, they observe a rigorous fast without food and water for the entire day. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals with their husband and worship the celestial body to break their fast. Usually, male partners are expected to feed them by helping them take the first bite of food and drink water.

