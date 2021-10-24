Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise time live updates: Indians await the sighting of the moon

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik’. The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri had begged the God of Death Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. It is said that Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi, sought her friend Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. The fasting timing is between 6.27 am and 8.07 pm and puja muhurat is from 5.43 pm to 6.59 pm. Moonrise is expected any time after 8.07 pm.

Did you know?

The festival gets its name from ‘karva’ which means ‘earthen pots’ used to store wheat, and ‘chauth’ meaning the fourth day. Women buy new earthen pots or karwa and decorate them by putting in gifts like bangles, bindis and sweets inside. They exchange their karwas with other married women and perform the rituals.

