Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise time: Check moonrise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise time today: Karwa Chauth is an important festival celebrated in India, and by the Hindu community around the world. It is celebrated in many north-Indian states, wherein married women fast for the health and long life of their husbands. Nowadays, the festival has become inclusive, so men, too, fast for their wives and partners, and engaged couples take part in the festivities, too.

Karwa Chauth fasting is traditionally done in the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the Hindu month of ‘Kartik’. The origin of the festival can be traced back to when Savitri had begged the God of Death Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. Another episode mentioned in the Mahabharata, talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. It is said that Arjuna had gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, and worried about his safety, his wife Draupadi had sought her friend Krishna’s help. The godhead had advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Lord Shiva. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

The festival falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the lunisolar calendar, and the moon plays an important role, because only after sighting it can people break their fast. If the moon is not visible, as a a symbolic gesture, the fast is broken anyway, when people find out about the exact timing. The fasting timing this year is between 6.27 am and 8.07 pm on October 24, and puja muhurat is from 5.43 pm to 6.59 pm. Moonrise is expected any time after 8.07 pm.

Here is when the moon is scheduled to appear in your city:

Delhi — 8.00 pm

Mumbai — 8.47 pm

Lucknow — 7.56 pm

Kolkata — 7.35 pm

Noida — 8.07 pm

Gurugram — 8.08 pm

Jaipur — 8.17 pm

Bhopal — 8.19 pm

Dehradun — 8.00 pm

Bengaluru — 8.39 pm

Patna — 7.42 pm

Amritsar — 8.10 pm

Meerut — 8.05 pm

Most people observe a nirjala fast on this day, meaning they fast without eating or drinking anything, and break it only with their loved one, after sighting the moon together.

