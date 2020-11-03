Karwa Chauth 2020: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi: Here are the details. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Mantra, Timings: Primarily observed by married women for the long life of their husbands, the tradition of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with much fanfare. The festival falls on the fourth day of the Hindu luni-solar calender, and will be observed on November 4 this year. While ‘karwa’ means earthen pots which are used to store wheat, ‘chauth’ means the fourth day.

While it’s a popular Punjabi tradition, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also observe the festival. As part of the day-long festival, married women and sometimes even women of marriageable age, fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their spouse/partners. They dress up in bright red ethnic wear and apply mehndi designs on their hands.

On the day of fasting, after taking morning bath women take the pledge, which is called Sankalp, to keep the fast for the wellbeing of the husband and the family. It is also recited during Sankalp that the fasting would be without any food or the water and the fast would be broken only after sighting the moon. The Mantra to chant while taking the pledge is

Om Shivaay Sharvaanaye Saubhagyaam Santathi Shubhaam! Prayaych bhaktiyuktanam Naariyanam Harvallabhe!

Women also offer prayers to the moon before breaking the fast – it also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

The puja muhurat starts at 5.05 pm and continues till 6.22 pm – a duration of 1 hour 17 minutes. The moon is expected to rise at 7.46 pm but the timing may vary according to the climate. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03.24 am on the same day and will continue till 05:14 am (November 5).

