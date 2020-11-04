Karwa Chauth 2020: Moonrise Time, Puja Vidhi, Puja Timings, Mehendi Designs

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Rise Time Today: Here are the details. (Source: Instagram)

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Rise Time Today, Puja Vidhi and Timings: A traditional Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with much fanfare in the month of Karthik. On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the well-being of their spouses. It is wodely observed in the northern parts of India.

It is said that the origins of the festival can be traced back to the time when Savitri begged Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. Another story goes that when Arjuna had gone to the hills to meditate for a few days, his wife Draupadi had sought Krishna’s help, who, in turn, had advised her to observe a strict fast for his safe return. This was similar to the one observed by Goddess Parvati for her husband Lord Shiva. Soon, Arjuna had returned home safely.

As part of the festivities, women wake up early in the morning to eat sargi, the traditional meal they receive from their mother-in-law. After their bath, they have to take the pledge or sankalp to observe the fast earnestly for the well-being of husbands. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals and break their day-long fast.

Women also dress up for the occasion. As part of the festivities, they put mehndi on their hands. Here are some mehndi designs.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time

This year, the festival falls on November 4. The moonrise timing according to drikpanchang.com is 08.50 pm with the upavasa or fasting time to be observed between 06.34 am to 08.50 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi

As per rituals, in the afternoon women sit in a circle with other women to do the pooja. In the evening, after the moon rises, women look at a vessel filled with water. They then turn towards their husband and see them through a sieve. According to Hindu tradition, when the woman breaks her fast, the first morsel is fed by her husband.

The day-long fast is to be strictly kept without even drinking water. Once the puja is done after moonrise, the karwa or pot is given as charity to a Brahmin or another eligible woman. It should be filled with water, milk and precious stones or coins.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Timings

The auspicious time for carrying out Karwa Chauth puja is between 06.01 pm to 07.16 pm with a duration of 01.15 minutes.

