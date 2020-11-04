Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time: Check moonrise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth 2020 moon rise time today: In Delhi/NCR, moon rise will happen around 08.12 pm on November 4. (File photo)

Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time today: Every year, the festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated around this time, once people are done with the Navratri and the Durga Puja festivities. An extremely popular Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth is a day of worship and of fasting, which a married woman undertakes for the long and prosperous life of her husband. Sometimes, unmarried-eligible girls take part in some of the rituals, too.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings

On this day, women wake up early in the morning and begin their fast. They have to follow it strictly and throughout the duration of the auspicious time. They cannot even drink water, and only break their fast in the evening upon the sighting of the moon. Traditionally, they dress up and apply henna on their hands.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik‘. Additionally, it is also a day which coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi — a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

The puja muhurat is between 05.35 pm and 06.53 pm on the day. The upavasa (fasting) time is from 06.36 am to 08.13 pm, following which, the moon rise is scheduled to happen.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Wednesday. And since everything depends on the sighting of the moon, here is a city-wise breakup of the timings.

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Delhi — 08.12 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Noida — 08.12 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Kolkata — 07.40 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Jaipur — 08.22 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Mumbai — 08.52 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Chennai — 08.33 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Gurugram — 08.13 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Bengaluru — 08.44 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Hyderabad — 08.32 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Ahmedabad — 08.44 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Chandigarh — 08.09 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Pune — 08.49 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Coimbatore — 8.45 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Lucknow — 8.04 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Ranchi — 7.52 pm

