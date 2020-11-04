Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon rise Live Updates: Women fast, apply henna as they celebrate Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: A traditional Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth is the day women fast from sunrise to moon rise for their husbands’ longevity and safety. Celebrated with much fervour, it falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it is being observed today, November 4, 2020.
Married women wake up at dawn and eat sargi, the traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. Then they keep a day-long fast until moon rise. Women observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) on this day and a sargi is the only thing they eat until moon rise. An ideal sargi is a thali which consists of sweets and savouries and one can find dry fruits, coconuts, sevvaiyan, mithai, fruits and gifts of saris and jewellery on it.
The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to the Mahabharata, when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about the Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. Arjuna had gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, and worried about his safety, wife Draupadi had sought her friend Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.
But this year, the celebrations are different due to the pandemic. While huge gatherings are prohibited and the celebrations are largely going to happen at home, here are some simple things you can do to look your best on the day, even if you have not had the time to go to the salon.