Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon rise Live Updates: Women fast, apply henna as they celebrate Karwa Chauth

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 2:00:29 pm
Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: A traditional Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth is the day women fast from sunrise to moon rise for their husbands’ longevity and safety. Celebrated with much fervour, it falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it is being observed today, November 4, 2020.

Married women wake up at dawn and eat sargi, the traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. Then they keep a day-long fast until moon rise. Women observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) on this day and a sargi is the only thing they eat until moon rise. An ideal sargi is a thali which consists of sweets and savouries and one can find dry fruits, coconuts, sevvaiyan, mithai, fruits and gifts of saris and jewellery on it.

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to the Mahabharata, when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about the Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. Arjuna had gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, and worried about his safety, wife Draupadi had sought her friend Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time Today, Puja Vidhi & Timings Live Updates: Every year, on this day, women fast and worship for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They dress up, apply henna on their hands and click a lot of pictures, as they wait for the moon to rise so they can break their fast.

But this year, the celebrations are different due to the pandemic. While huge gatherings are prohibited and the celebrations are largely going to happen at home, here are some simple things you can do to look your best on the day, even if you have not had the time to go to the salon. Read more.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time: Potters gives final touches to the earthen Karwa in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time: Married women fast for the well-being of their husbands on this day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

On this day, wives fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. The festival's history is rooted in Hindu mythology, and women worship Lord Shiva and break their fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. The fasting period is believed to be extremely strict and one is expected to not even drink water for its duration.

The festival gets its name from ‘karwa‘ or ‘karak‘, which refers to the earthen pot through which water offering — know as argha — is made to the moon — one of the most important celestial bodies per Hindu mythology. Later, the karwa is given away to other eligible women.

