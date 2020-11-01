Karwa Chauth 2020 Date: When is Karwa Chauth in 2020?

Karwa Chauth 2020 Date: The festival will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. (File)

Karwa Chauth 2020 Date in India: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women mostly from North India. It is celebrated four days after full moon day (purnima) in the month of Kartika. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020.

On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the safety and longevity of their husbands. In Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Atla Tadde. Apart from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, it is also celebrated by some people in Uttarakhand.

Women begin preparing for the festival a few days in advance. They buy shringar (adornments), jewellery and puja items such as lamps puja plate and henna. Fasting women wear festive clothes like traditional saree or lehenga. In the evening, a community women-only ceremony is held where they dress in fine clothing and jewellery. Depending on region and community, a version of the story of Karwa Chauth is narrated, with regular pauses. The storyteller is usually an older woman or a priest if one is present.

Women in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan pass Karvas or pots seven times between themselves. The women await the rising of the moon. Once the moon has risen, women view it or its reflection in water through a sieve. Water is offered to the moon. The husband then takes the water from the thali and offers it to the wife to break her fast.

