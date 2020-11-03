Karwa Chauth 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Karwa Chauth 2020: This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Wednesday. (File photo)

Karwa Chauth 2020 date, puja timings: Bollywood and Hindi TV serials have to be credited for making this important Hindu festival — predominantly celebrated in the northern part of the country — popular. Karwa Chauth is the celebration of marriage, wherein it is the wife who fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with the long and healthy life for her husband.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik‘. Additionally, it is also a day which coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi — a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Wednesday.

The Drik Panchang mentions that the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is between 05.35 pm and 06.53 pm on the day. The Karwa Chauth upavasa (fasting) time is from 06.36 am to 08.13 pm, following which, the moon rise is scheduled to happen.

History and significance

On this day, wives fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Its history is rooted in Hindu mythology, and women worship Lord Shiva and break their fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. The fasting period is believed to be extremely strict and you are not expected to even drink water for its duration.

The festival gets its name from ‘karwa‘ or ‘karak‘, which refers to the earthen pot through which water offering — know as argha — is made to the moon — one of the most important celestial bodies per Hindu mythology. Later, the karwa is given away to other eligible women.

