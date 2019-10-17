Karwa Chauth 2019 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Moonrise Time Today: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ longevity and safety. It falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

On this day, women wake up early in the morning to eat sargi, which is a traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals and break their day-long fast. After their bath, they have to take the pledge or sankalp to observe the fast earnestly, for the well-being of husbands and families.

Karwa Chauth is big among Bollywood celebrities and is celebrated by Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, among others.