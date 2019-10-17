Karwa Chauth 2019 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Moonrise Time Today: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ longevity and safety. It falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.
On this day, women wake up early in the morning to eat sargi, which is a traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals and break their day-long fast. After their bath, they have to take the pledge or sankalp to observe the fast earnestly, for the well-being of husbands and families.
Karwa Chauth is big among Bollywood celebrities and is celebrated by Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, among others.
History, Significance and Importance of Karwa Chauth in India
The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi.
Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.
When is Karwa Chauth in 2019?
Observed mainly in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Kartik in the lunisolar calendar. This year it is being observed on October 17.