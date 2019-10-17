Karwa Chauth 2019 Moon Rise Timings: Know About Timings For Moonrise today, Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth 2019 Moon Rise Time Today: The festival of Karwa Chauth holds a lot of significance in the lives of married Hindu women. They observe a fast on the day to pray for long and healthy lives of their husbands. The festival is especially popular in the northern part of the country, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

On this day, women wake up early in the morning to eat sargi, which is a traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals and break their day-long fast. After their bath, they have to take the pledge or sankalp to observe the fast earnestly, for the well-being of husbands and families.

This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 17.

According to Drik Panchang, the moonrise will happen at 8.16 pm today, following which, women will be able to break their fast.

The Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is between 05.51 pm and 07.06 pm, and the Karwa Chauth upavasa time is between 06.23 am and 08.17 pm.