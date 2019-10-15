Karwa Chauth 2019 Gift Ideas: Surprise your spouse with these cool gifts

Karwa Chauth 2019 Gift Ideas: Our history tells us that Karwa Chauth is an important festival for all married women. The festival is widely solemnised by Hindus and Sikhs living in the northwestern part of India. The word ‘Karva’ means ‘clay pot’, while Chauth means ‘fourth’. Karwa Chauth commemorates the fourth day that follows the full moon in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This festival is typically celebrated immediately after the autumn harvest, when wives keep a fast for the safety and well-being of their husbands, from sunrise till moonrise. This requires not drinking water and eating throughout the day. The women perform this ritual with much love for their husbands.

Hubbies, it’s time you pamper the love of your life by keeping a fast together or going out for a sumptuous ‘sergi’ or just make her feel special with these gifting ideas given below.

Skincare hamper

This indulgent bath and body collection from the Body Shop is the apt gift for your spouse because it contains a full-body routine from the Almond Milk & Honey range, for luxurious head-to-toe pampering sessions. Plus, it comes beautifully packaged to gift to someone special.

Available at: The Body Shop stores

Cost: Rs 1935

100% cold-pressed oils

With Karwa Chauth nearing and husbands busy in planning gifts and surprises to offer their wives, here is another from our list of gifting ideas. Do you want to make your wife feel special? Here is 100% Pure cold pressed oil, hands down the best gift to keep her happy. Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, and Argan Oil are associated with love and celebration, making it just the right gift!

Available at: http://www.zilchlife.com

Cost: Rs 820 to Rs 4100

Handcrafted juttis

The Gudiya pair from Fizzy Goblet is based on a subtle golden peach base and comes with three sets of detachable charms. These are the Raja Rani, Potli and Keys charms, all pretty enough to . They are pretty and can be worn every day or for special occasions like Karwa Chauth. So, what are you waiting for?

Available at: http://www.fizzygoblet.com

Cost: Rs 3950

Embroidered, encrusted bag

This gorgeous encrusted bag is surely going to be a favourite in your wife’s wardrobe. This Karwa Chauth, gift her this golden handbag studded with golden and silver stones topped with tassel work embroidery done by hand. Sure to make her feel loved!

Available at: http://www.ogaan.com

Cost: Rs. 11000 onwards

Kurti and palazzo set

Indian wear will never go out of style and this Karwa Chauth, it’s nothing but a thoughtful gift for your beloved. A beautiful deep teal colour with golden embroidery, this set makes just the right present for your wife. A little tip, if you plan on gifting her this set then why not give tips on how to accessorise it? She’s surely going to appreciate the effort!

Available at: http://www.myglobaldesi.com

Cost: Rs. 3000 onwards

A timeless watch

Swatch’s shiny cocktail is served with big studs and a fancy Gothic touch of brilliant black and blood red along with its unmatched lightness and subtle humour for the design. A classy and timeless piece, this is the sure-shot gift for your wife this Karwa Chauth.

Available at: Amazon

Cost: Rs. 4250 onwards

Luscious lip shades

It’s true — makeup is a girl’s best-friend. With Karwa Chauth and other festivities right around the corner, there is nothing better than lip shades from Revlon to gift to your dearest one. The lip shades are creamy, pigmented and rich in texture! Certainly ticks off all the criteria for a good lipstick and makes it to the list of the apt gifts for your wife this season. (The shade in the picture above is Taste of New York)

Available at: In India through ‘Revlon Exclusive’ and leading retail outlets

Price: Rs. 700

Glasswork Jhumkis

Tribe Amrapali recently launched their latest range of traditional jewellery inspired by the beauty of everlasting summer blooms. An ode to sunflowers, if your wife is fond of the variety, then check out the collection that includes nose pins, bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces and maangtikas. The collection has intricate mirror work, glasswork, citrine crystals and pearls accommodated. They are available in gold-plated and simple silver and will be a timeless addition to your wife’s collection!

Available: At Amprali stores and online

Price: Rs. 1000 to 8000

If you are looking for gifting options from luxury brands then ‘Luxepolis’ is the place to visit. The online store houses brands like Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Fendi and Alexander Mc Queen. It deals with authentic products and offers deals in discounted and pre-loved handbags, accessories, shoes and more.

For offering something chic and from the designer’s hub, visit ‘Ogaan’, an online shopping portal. With names like Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Rahul Mishra and many more in their collection list, you won’t be disappointed!