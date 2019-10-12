Karwa Chauth 2019 Date: When is Karwa Chauth in 2019? History, Significance and Importance of Karwa Chauth in India

Karwa Chauth 2019 Date in India: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ longevity and safety. It falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Advertising

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another episode in the epic talks about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought her brother Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

Married women rise early in the morning and eat sargi at dawn, which is a traditional meal they receive from their mothers-in-law. A sargi is prepared by a mother-in-law for her ‘bahu’ to bless her on this day and give her good wishes so she can complete the fast. The women observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) on this day and a sargi is the only thing they eat throughout the day. An ideal sargi is a thali which consists of sweets and savouries and one can find dry fruits, coconuts, sevvaiyan, mithai, fruits and gifts of saris and jewellery on it.

Women wake up early before sunrise to observe the rituals. It is only when the moon rises that they perform further rituals and worship the moon to break their day-long fast.

Karwa Chauth is on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Advertising

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat – 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM

Duration – 01 Hour 16 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time – 06:27 AM to 08:16 PM

Duration – 13 Hours 50 Mins