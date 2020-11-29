Kartik Purnima 2020: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, and mantra

Kartik Purnima 2020 puja vidhi, muhurat: Kartik Purnima is significant because many rituals and festivals culminate on the day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kartik Purnima 2020 puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, mantra, timings: According to the Hindu calendar, ‘Kartik’ is the eighth lunar month. Kartik Purnima, therefore, is the celebration of the full moon day of the month of Kartik. While Purnima is generally referred to as the ‘full-moon night’, it is also called ‘Poonam’, ‘Pournami’ and ‘Pournimasi’ in different parts of the country. According to the Drik Panchang, in Vaishnava tradition, Kartik month is also known as Damodara month — ‘Damodara’ being one of the aliases of Lord Krishna, the supreme and most-revered incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The significance of the day

This year, Kartik Purnima falls on November 30, which is a Sunday. The Drik Panchang mentions that the purnima tithi begins 12.47 pm on November 29, and ends 02.59 pm on November 30, 2020.

Kartik Purnima is significant because many rituals and festivals culminate on the day. Also, it is said that the festivities of Kartika Purnima begin on the day of ‘Prabodhini Ekadashi’; ekadashi being the eleventh day and purnima being the fifteenth day of the Kartik month during Shukla Paksha. It is for this reason that Kartik Purnima festivities go on for five days.

The day also marks the celebrations of ‘tulsi vivaah‘ — the marriage ceremony of Lord Vishnu with Devi Vrinda (the tulsi plant). Some people also donate lamps on this day, since it is believed to be rewarding. Reciting Vedic mantras and singing bhajans is considered auspicious on this day. Some devotees also organise a special puja for Lord Shiva. It is believed by many that Lord Vishnu worshipped Lord Shiva on this day and even offered him one thousand lotus flowers.

Also on this day, members of the Jain community visit Palitana, a Jain pilgrimage centre.

