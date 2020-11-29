Kartik Purnima 2020: Date, puja timings, importance and significance

Kartik Purnima 2020: This year it falls on November 30.

Kartik Purnima 2020 Date, Puja Timings: A holy festival celebrated by the Hindu and Jain community, Kartik Purnima is known as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima. Celebrated on the 15th lunar day in the month of Kartik, it is widely celebrated across India. It has a long history, and this year, it will be celebrated on November 30.

Many believe that the day borrows its name from Tripurari, an enemy of Tripurasura, the ogre. Tripurari is another form of God Shiva and according to legends, Shiva had killed Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima.

Tripurasuraha is a collective name given to three demons: Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha and Viryavana. It is believed they controlled the whole world after defeating the gods and created three cities in space, Tripura. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva had killed the demons with a single arrow. This had impressed the gods so much that the day was celebrated as a festival of illumination, thus known as Dev-Deepavali or Diwali for the gods.

According to another story, it is the day of Matsya, or the fish-incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as well as the birth date of Vrinda, the personification of Tulsi. It was also on Kartik Purnima that the son of Shiva and God of War Kartikeya was born. Devotees of Radha and Krishna also believe that on Kartik Purnima, the gods had danced the rasa.

Many donate lamps and recite Vedic mantras and bhajans. According to Drik Panchang, purnima tithi begins November 29, 2020, at 12.47 pm and ends November 20 at 02.59 pm.

