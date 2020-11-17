Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram is a treasure trove of beauty tips

What do you have to say about these beauty tips? (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram account and you instantly know that the Raja Hindustani actor likes to keep her look fuss-free and simple. And we love her style as she manages to make a strong statement with her understated yet extremely elegant take on beauty and makeup. So we got down to do some digging and found a few easy beauty tips on her ‘gram that you can incorporate in your daily routine. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill tips, trust us when we say that they will work great in the long run.

Read on to know more.

We all love a good hair day, isn’t it? Unfortunately, a lot of effort, patience and hard work goes into making one’s hair healthy and shiny. But worry not, we are here with some homemade hair masks recommendations that will surely come to your rescue. Check them out here.

Red lipstick is more than just a lipstick — it is a power move. Rightly so, as once you apply a bold red lipstick, you don’t really need any other makeup product. Secondly, it is a multi-purpose product and Karisma swears by it!

We have already shared a lot about the benefits of consuming green tea for one’s overall health and skin. The best time to consume it is in the mornings because that is when the body’s metabolism is at its peak. But do you know about the many dos and don’ts of drinking green tea? Click here to find out.

Ditch your usual black eyeliner for a colourful one when you are running out of time and yet want to make an impression. It is also a great way to highlight your eyes and make your face glow in no time at all!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd