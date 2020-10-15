Karishma Tanna’s Instagram reels are packed with fashion and beauty tips

The actor knows how to ace everything effortlessly, whether beauty or fashion. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A look at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram account and you instantly know that it can totally be your go-to page for all things related to style and beauty. With an enviable wardrobe consisting of wrap dresses to skirts and kurti sets, styled with jaw-dropping makeup looks, the actor’s account is a treasure trove. If you are waiting to check out her page, hold on — we have made things easier for you by collating the best reels from her ‘gram.

Check them out below.

READ| These pictures of Karishma Tanna will make you miss the sun, sand and sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

It is no secret that aloe vera always comes to your skin’s rescue. Just rubbing some on your face and keeping it overnight makes your skin soft and supple. The best way to use it is to scoop out fresh gel and store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator and use it whenever your skin breaks out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:20am PDT

If you are a beauty aficionado, we are sure you love contouring, but also realise that it isn’t the easiest step in your makeup routine. So here’s an easy hack: imagine number ‘3’ is written on your face — from your forehead to jawline. Now mark it out using a contour brush and your contouring stick/powder and there you have sculpted cheekbones and a sharp jawline in seconds!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Oct 7, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Who would have thought you could turn your extra-large blazer into a dress? But trust the actor to ace such fun looks. We love how she styled the colour blocking blazer with a pair of flip flops.

READ| Karishma Tanna loves to amp up her looks with accessories; here’s proof

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:47pm PDT

We love Karishma’s look — lavender crop top with statement sleeves (which resemble a butterfly) paired with a lilac skirt. So pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Here, the actor is seen in a sporty co-ord set in powder. Gym look done right, we say!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd