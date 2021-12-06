‘Let’s mask it up’: Karishma Tanna shares easy, five-ingredient homemade face pack

Many of us like to keep our skincare routines minimal and organic, and hence, opt for homemade remedies. If you too are a fan of natural ingredients, you are in the right place.

Actor Karishma K Tanna, who often gives a peek into her fitness and skincare routines, recently shared a photo with a homemade mask on.

“Let’s mask it up. Homemade mask made by me,” she captioned the post.

The Sanju actor prepared the all-natural mask as part of a DIY skincare routine.

How to make it?

Ingredients

❇️Turmeric

❇️Curd

❇️Apple cider

❇️Orange peel

❇️Rose water

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together.

Application

*Apply the mixture on your face.

*After it has dried, wash the face with water.

*Pat dry.

Always do a patch test before using any ingredient to avoid rashes and infections.

How are the ingredients helpful?

The rejuvenating face mask provides an instant glow. The ingredients also help cleanse the skin and pull out blackheads and whiteheads, a common issue faced by many.

