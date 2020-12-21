Kareena Kapoor reveals she was sent to boarding school after this ‘rebellious’ act

Kareena Kapoor spoke about how she always wanted to copy what her sister Karisma would do. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up on why she chose to become size zero for her movie Tashan, her growing up years, including her time at a boarding school, among other things, in conversation with Barkha Dutt on ‘We the Women’ panel.

Becoming size zero was more like a challenge, Kareena said, adding she took on the “challenge” only for the particular role. “I am healthy, I am fit, I have the energy to work at seven and a half months of pregnancy thankfully with my doctor’s grace and following certain rules,” she expressed.

Kareena went on to talk about how the obsession with weight is “annoying”. “Be healthy, be fit but this constant need of wanting to look like someone else…woh nahi hona chahiye (that is not how it should be)”.

The mom-to-be also spoke about her childhood. “I grew up quite fast because I would see my sister — she did her first movie at 14. So I had probably seen a lot happen at an early stage…I wanted to do everything that Karisma was doing,” the Omkara actor, who is six years younger than her sister, said.

Kareena recalled how her sister would be allowed to go out with boys, something, she admits, even she wanted to do too. “I was always the rebel; a little bit…I was always hanging out with the boys…(Mom) would yell at me, we would get into these arguments.” Which is why, she said, she was soon sent to a boarding school in Dehradun for being a “bit too naughty and bit too rebellious”.

She also revealed how at 14-15 years of age, Kareena liked a boy but her mother did not approve of him. “She used to lock the phone…and put it in her room and lock it. I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. Mom had gone out for dinner, I had managed to break the lock with a knife, go into the room, bash the phone off, take the phone, make plans and run away from the house,” the actor revealed on being asked about the “rebellious” thing she did due to which she was sent to the boarding school.

Sharing her experience of studying in a boarding school, Kareena added, “I think it was brilliant. The kind of exposure, freedom and independence that I learned there also grounded me a lot for the film industry in a way because there you are absolutely alone…you have to take your decisions…there is no mom and dad or anyone covering for you.”

