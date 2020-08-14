Makeup tips: Get Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest look in 5 easy steps

What do you think about her latest makeup look? (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the talk of the town ever since she and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child. While we cannot wait for her maternity looks in the future, we couldn’t help but notice the glow on her face in the recent pictures and also the video she shared on her Instagram account. On taking a closer look, we realised that the Veere Di Wedding actor kept her makeup soft; and we are so excited to tell you that it is pretty easy to recreate. The look is perfect for days you don’t want to make an effort but still stand out.

So take a look at these 5 easy steps which will help you get this soft eyeliner look.

*If you look closely, Kareena has a sheer base with minimal foundation. If you want your makeup to stay longer, begin with a hydrating lotion that gets absorbed into your skin quickly. If you have open pores, apply a silicone-based primer to blur them out.

*Next, apply a light to medium coverage foundation and blend it with a damp beauty blender. Spot-conceal to keep the base as light as possible. Set the face with a loose setting powder and then spritz a makeup setting spray. Dab your beauty blender so as to pick any extra product and make it look more natural.

*Next, fill in your eyebrows with soft strokes using an eyebrow pomade or pencil. Once done, take a thin slanting brush, dip it not your gel eyeliner and make a wing just like Kareena.

*Then use a fluffy brush and smoke out the harsh line of the eyeliner. Finish it by adding a few coats of mascara. Make sure you curl your eyelashes to get that fluttery look.

*Finally, apply a peach-toned blush and a nude lip gloss with a golden undertone.

Here’s how the finished look turned out.

Will you recreate this look?

