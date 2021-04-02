Revealed: Tapur Chatterji designed ‘vintage’ nursery for Kareena’s newborn; details inside

Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed her second baby in February this year, has got a nursery designed for him by supermodel-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterji.

Chatterji had earlier designed Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu’s daughter’s nursery. She also did some work for Taimur’s room, she revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Sharing details about the nursery she designed for Kareena’s newborn, she said, “It’s a lovely room with wooden flooring and louvered off white wardrobe to match the aesthetics. I have even kept Saif’s royal background in mind, and have opted for a beautiful pastel grey European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has Panthers and Cheetahs on it,” says Tapur.”

The room also features white curtains, two olive green velvet wing chairs and a footstool. “In fact, we have used a fair amount of wood for the handcrafted drawers and the changing table. It’s really a stunning piece,” Chatterji revealed.

Besides, on one of the walls hang beautiful portraits of the Kareena and Saif’s families. “It’s like a collage on one of the walls. The room has a vintage touch, but it’s also nice and cozy,” she said.

The designer said she avoided bold colours for the nursery. “The colours need to be very calming and soothing, and luckily even Bebo’s thought process was just the same. In fact, her entire house itself is stunning and has a beautiful blend of Indian and British old-world charm, which inherently I connect to as I have grown up in Kolkata and can relate to that setup. It was a very smooth ride, in fact one of the smoothest I have to say.”