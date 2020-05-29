Revealed: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s secret face pack for glowing skin

Try this easy recipe that Kareena Kapoor Khan trusts for glowing skin. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Nisha Sareen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe that Kareena Kapoor Khan trusts for glowing skin. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Nisha Sareen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While we agree that glowing skin as it is a combination of diet, fitness and one’s overall health, it is always a good idea to try natural and ayurvedic remedies to get that glow. Showing us how to do it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known to be highly particular about her diet and fitness.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 3 Idiots actor shared a simple face pack that caught our attention. Take a look.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks,” she shared while tagging TV actor Nisha Sareen for recommending the “best face pack ever”.

The simple homemade face pack can be tried by anyone. Later, Sareen shared the DIY face pack recipe on her Instagram page.

Take a look.

“Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for using and loving the pack. For all those who are wondering about the ingredients….it’s a simple recipe,” she said.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

2tbsp – Sandalwood

2 drops – Vitamin E

Pinch of turmeric

Milk

Method

*In a bowl, add sandalwood, vitamin E, turmeric and some milk to make a paste. Leave for 20 minutes.

*Apply the paste.

Here’s what Sareen had to say about the benefit of the DIY face pack. “Your skin will feel super clean, soft and you will glow.”

Interesting and simple, isn’t it? Would you like to try it out now?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd