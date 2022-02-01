‘I had put on 25 kg during pregnancy’: Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about motherhood, diet and health

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from sharing glimpses of her personal life with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two boys Taimur and Jeh. Her Instagram profile is proof of the unapologetic manner in which she lives her life and how much she values her friends and family.

When she recently sat down for an interview with Tweak India founder Twinkle Khanna, it led to a free-flowing fun conversation about what happened when she connected with Saif on the sets of the movie Tashan (2008), her food habits, the diet she follows and such.

On her relationship with Saif

“[It was] some kind of a karmic connection, because Saif and I were supposed to do a few movies together which we never ended up doing. I always said no to them. And finally this movie just happened and I don’t know what it was. Akshay [Kumar] got the vibe that Saif and I were connecting and he took him in the corner and said, ‘Listen, tread carefully, because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family.’ He was like, ‘Don’t mess with her.’ And Saif said, ‘I will figure her out.'”

Kareena also said that her husband is a “basic guy” and “quite chilled out”. “He wants to eat daal-chawal-mirchi for lunch all the time.”

The actor confessed that she does not cook, but her husband can make a “really good roast chicken”, which he cooks for himself and their son Taimur. “Tim loves spaghetti. I eat everything that [Saif] makes. But I am always trying to be healthy.”

Her relationship with food

Kareena said she has to watch what she eats, even though she loves her Punjabi food. “I have my dietician Rujuta [Diwekar], I follow her plan very strictly.”

Pregnancy weight

“I had put on 25 kg [of weight]. I think the year after the baby is [born] is actually crucial, for your mental status rather than your physical being.” When asked if she had a nanny for her kids, the actor said, “Of course. I would not have managed working without the help that I have. I am not a robot or a super mom and there’s no crown for being the best mother in the world. Every mother’s journey is different; you want to work, you need help, there is nothing wrong with it.”

