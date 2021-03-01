scorecardresearch
Monday, March 01, 2021
Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual in latest sun-kissed picture; take a look

Updated: March 1, 2021 2:34:43 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan baby, Kareena Kapoor Khan saif ali khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan news, Kareena Kapoor Khan baby name, Kareena Kapoor Khan taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan indian expressKareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son on February 21. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, is back on Instagram with her trademark pout.

The Angrezi Medium actor shared a picture saying, “Oh hello there… 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️Missed you all”

In the sun-kissed photograph, Kareena can be seen wearing a light blue casual shirt and she completed the look with a pout sun hat and sunglasses. Keeping it simple and fuss-free, she opted for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open.

Take a look at her post below:

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
All through her pregnancy, the 40-year-old gave her fans some major fashion and fitness inspiration.

The couple has a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

