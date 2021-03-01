Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual in latest sun-kissed picture; take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son on February 21. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, is back on Instagram with her trademark pout.

The Angrezi Medium actor shared a picture saying, “Oh hello there… 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️Missed you all”

In the sun-kissed photograph, Kareena can be seen wearing a light blue casual shirt and she completed the look with a pout sun hat and sunglasses. Keeping it simple and fuss-free, she opted for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open.

Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

All through her pregnancy, the 40-year-old gave her fans some major fashion and fitness inspiration.

The couple has a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.