Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending her time in quarantine

The actor is totally in her zen! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is totally in her zen! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

With people finally finding time for themselves, this quarantine has brought out the creative side of many with some turning chefs and bakers to others trying their hand at painting and dancing. Among the many celebrities who are sharing posts of their quarantine activities on Instagram, is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is taking it easy and slow during this period. From soaking in the sun to working out and spending her time on the ‘gram, take a look at how the Jab We Met actor is utilising her time.

The actor, who recently joined Instagram, cannot get enough of the social media platform and actively posts pictures of her childhood, to latest ones of hubby Saif and son Taimur. In one such post Kareena shared how while she is busy Instagramming, Saif prefers to be with a book and catch up on some reading.

There’s nothing like a workout at home and Kareena proves it with a ‘workout pout’. Staying at home can make us feel lazy, but it is extremely important that you take our time to exercise. Rejuvenate yourself with a simple workout or by doing a set of Surya Namaskar, according to your preference.

ALSO READ | Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time at home

Kareena surely knows how to get her daily dose of Vitamin D by enjoying some alone time in the sun.

ALSO READ | Check out how Deepika Padukone is spending her time during quarantine

There’s no better feeling than enjoying some family time. The lockdown has surely given everyone an opportunity to be with their loved ones. You could simply go for a therapeutic gardening session, water your plants or enjoy a game of Ludo!

How are you spending your time during the lockdown?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd