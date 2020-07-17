Make way as Kardashian sisters channel the Spice Girls

We leave it to you to join the dots but the inevitable question must be who among them is Posh or Victoria Beckham? (Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram) We leave it to you to join the dots but the inevitable question must be who among them is Posh or Victoria Beckham? (Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Things might look bleak all around, but Kim Kardashian’s Instagram profile is all about colours. Joined by Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, the sisters, including Kim, recently posed as Spice Girls — right from their fashion, which was inspired from the ’90s, to their hair.

Kim, usually seen in neutral and nude shade outfits, was seen in a red shirt with printed pants. Kylie, on the other hand, stood out in her coloured hair and latex pants. Kendall was seen donning a co-ord set styled with hair tied in a knot, Kourtney posed in a shirt dress while Khloe opted for a short dress.

We leave it to you to join the dots but the inevitable question remains who was dressed up as which Spice Girl, something even Victoria Beckham or Posh Spice wanted to know. She shared the picture on her Instagram story and asked, “”Hey @kimkardashian, which one is Posh? xvb”

The English band Spice Girls was formed in 1994 and comprised of Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham.

Among them it is Victoria who has carved a distinct career in fashion, and back home Deepika Padukone is a self-confessed fan of her label and has been seen wearing her dresses on many occasions.

Deepika Padukone in a feathered halter-neck blouse by Michael Kors and high-waisted pants by Victoria Beckham. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a feathered halter-neck blouse by Michael Kors and high-waisted pants by Victoria Beckham. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of their colourful picture?

