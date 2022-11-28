Inside Karan Johar’s luxe vanity van: Cushions made of recycled sweatshirts, dedicated space for glasses

We are often curious about what the inside of a celebrity’s vanity van looks like, since they spend a considerable amount of time there in-between shots — getting fresh, snacking, doing their makeup, and perhaps even having meltdowns. The space, therefore, is bound to be designed to their liking, so that they are comfortable there.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar offered a glimpse of his vanity van, as he took to Instagram to share a video tour of the space. As was expected, the inside of the van looked super-stylish with luxurious lighting, plush furniture and such — like a mini apartment in itself comprising a beige and pastel colour palette.

“Everything inside this space of mine, screams me!” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption.

Johar titled the Instagram reel, ‘The five things I need my vanity van to have’, and listed them, starting with a dedicated space for his glasses. The director and film producer is known for his fashion and one of the accessories that is almost always seen on him, is a pair of glasses. He said he has become a “ring person”, too, recently and needs a space to store those accessories as well.

He then talked about “really comfortable cushions”. “…which have actually been made by our production designer Amrita, [with] my sweatshirts,” he revealed, adding that the sweatshirts were torn and then made into “fantastic cushion” covers.

He then moved on to the space for all his jackets — he has quite a collection — stating that they have “all the bling”.

Next, he showed his coffee machine, “because we always have guests that pop in and would love some coffee”.

The fifth thing, Johar revealed to be crucial to his vanity van, is his microwave. “Very critical, because lunch, dinner, tea everything needs to be hot. So, it is a comfortable space, it is wonderful and I like these five things…” he concluded.

Johar shot the video wearing an olive brown blazer and matching trousers with multi-coloured floral embellishments all over. We cannot rule out the fact that this attire, too, may someday be recycled and repurposed for another striking decor feature. What do you think?

