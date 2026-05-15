‘Karan freaked out’: Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor reveals Alia Bhatt wore no foundation in ‘Rocky Aur Rani’

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gave audiences one of the most talked-about beauty trends of recent years, with Alia Bhatt’s character Rani becoming a style icon for her soft glam makeup, glowing skin and expressive smokey eyes, donning chiffon sarees. Now, celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor has revealed the surprising secret behind the look.

In an interview with content creator Masoom Minawala, he shared that he deliberately chose a minimal makeup look for Bhatt’s appearance in the romantic drama, and she wore no foundation throughout the film.

“If I tell you this, you will not believe me, but in Rocky Aur Rani, Alia did not wear any foundation,” the makeup mogul said. “When I suggested this, she was okay with it. But Karan freaked out a little bit to say, ‘Listen, bro. I’m making a glamorous film, what are you saying!’”