Karachi gets its first commercial trans-led tailor shop

Around the world, there is a call for a more inclusive society for the transgender community. Something that can help them become a part of the mainstream, and provide them with the means to become financially independent and secure.

With this thought, the first commercial trans-led tailor shop has opened in Karachi in Pakistan. According to a report in Dawn, the country’s Trans Pride Society is behind this amazing initiative.

The inauguration happened Sunday. Per the report, Trans Pride Society is an NGO run by one Nisha Rao. In a social media post, she wrote about the “momentous beginning”, and shared a series of pictures celebrating the happy and proud occasion.

“Trans Pride Stitch Shop is the first commercial tailor shop in Karachi solely run by members of the transgender community… A big congratulations to our tailors and members of the Trans Pride Society on this new venture! We wish you lots of success in your new journey. Trans Pride Society looks forward to welcoming you at the Trans Pride Tailor Shop located at UG Shop No 67,70, Jinnah Complex Apartment & Shopping Mall, M.A Jinnah Road, Saddar, Karachi, Pakistan (sic),” read the caption.

The news was received with a lot of love and encouragement from people.

One person commented: “Congratulations! Can’t wait to visit soon.” And another wrote, “Rooting for you guys 😍”

Many others showered their love in the form of heart emojis and happy-face emojis. Yet another person expressed their happiness over it, writing: “More power to u guys💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

In a world that is sometimes filled with hate and ignorance, such news definitely fills people with hope, for it assures them that even when times appear bleak, there will always be something positive to hold on to.

