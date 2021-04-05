Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath name their son ‘Trishaan’; here’s what it means

The couple got married in 2018, and are already parents to a baby girl, Anayra, whom they welcomed in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/@kapilsharma)

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma recently revealed the name of his second child, a son, on Twitter. Sharma, who welcomed the little one with his wife Ginni Chatrath on February 1 this year, shared the name on singer Neeti Mohan’s request.

While Sharma — who celebrated his birthday on April 2 — has been keeping a low profile and spending a lot of time with his family lately, he took to social media to respond to a flurry of messages that his fans and followers had left him. Among them, was the singer’s message. While she wished him and also sent love to his family, she also asked the comedian to disclose his son’s name.

Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji.

Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do 😄 — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 2, 2021

Sharma, in the most unexpected manner, responded to her tweet, saying that they have named their second child “Trishaan”. The couple got married in 2018, and are already parents to a baby girl, Anayra, whom they welcomed in 2019.

Thank you neeti 🤗❤️ hope ur taking well care of urself 🤗 we named him trishaan 😍🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/776HlHVm0f — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

To understand the meaning of the name, we got in touch with experts. Here’s what they said.

“Trishaan is another name for Lord Krishna. Boys with this name believe in equality. They will grow up to promote an environment where everyone will have an equal say. They will adhere to a strong moral code and strict principles where their career is concerned. Their love life will see a bumpy road, but they will manage to maintain an equilibrium. They will also keep on experimenting with their diet to maintain good health and this will work for them,” Jeevika Sharma, a tarot card reader and guidance counsellor, shared with indianexpress.com.

Concurring with her, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned astrologer and prophesier said: “The name ‘Trishaan’ is symbolic of being a Vishnu avatar. Going by the name, Kapil Sharma’s son should grow up to be a peacemaker — like father, like son. While Kapil is known for bringing smiles, his son will be a messenger of peace and happiness.”

