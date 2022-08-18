scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused

"They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to just dig through everything," a user wrote on Twitter

KANYE WESTKanye West, or Ye, has been making news for his social media antics. (Photo: AP Images)

Kanye West, now Ye,  is back in the news and this time, for his latest marketing strategy — which, unfortunately, has failed to impress netizens. To display his new Yeezy Gap collection, the American rapper ditched traditional hangers and instead opted for garbage bags.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Soon, pictures from the store flooded Twitter, with one user sharing a picture of the collection piled up on three large trash bags. “This is how they are selling Yeezy Gap,” user Owen Lang captioned.

He added: “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”  

As expected, a debate triggered on the microblogging platform with some people siding with Ye, while some others criticising the move.

While a user wrote: “When are y’all gonna stop supporting such tomfoolery? (sic)” another one sarcastically added, “Not only does he want you to look homeless, he turns it up a notch by having you embody the character w/digging through trash bags (sic).”

Also Read | |Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided

Another user slammed Ye for trying to turn homelessness into an aesthetic and wrote, “Personally, I think rich people cosplaying as homeless is in bad taste and Ye himself saying homeless people are his inspiration is kind of worse, but hey, art right?”

One of the users said, “I love Kanye but couldn’t imagine paying $200 for basic clothes out of a bag on the floor.”

But there were some who defended the entrepreneur and wrote, “the absolute minimum amount of labor for gap staff this is the first cool thing kanye has done since ‘my beautiful dark twisted fantasy'”

The latest criticism comes after the rapper shared the “biggest inspiration for all design”- “Look to the children/look to the homeless,” the post read, referring to the designs in his fashion label, Yeezy.

Advertisement

The rapper landed himself in a soup with this Instagram post as it divided netizens, with some commenting in support of the rapper for his ideas and others pushing him to do more for the homeless. However, the post has been removed now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:30:37 pm
Next Story

MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
1st ODI LIVE

India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

artworks
In pictures: Pune-based artist Madhuri Bhaduri’s recent artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement