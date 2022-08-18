This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused

Kanye West, now Ye, is back in the news and this time, for his latest marketing strategy — which, unfortunately, has failed to impress netizens. To display his new Yeezy Gap collection, the American rapper ditched traditional hangers and instead opted for garbage bags.

Soon, pictures from the store flooded Twitter, with one user sharing a picture of the collection piled up on three large trash bags. “This is how they are selling Yeezy Gap,” user Owen Lang captioned.

He added: “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

As expected, a debate triggered on the microblogging platform with some people siding with Ye, while some others criticising the move.

While a user wrote: “When are y’all gonna stop supporting such tomfoolery? (sic)” another one sarcastically added, “Not only does he want you to look homeless, he turns it up a notch by having you embody the character w/digging through trash bags (sic).”

Another user slammed Ye for trying to turn homelessness into an aesthetic and wrote, “Personally, I think rich people cosplaying as homeless is in bad taste and Ye himself saying homeless people are his inspiration is kind of worse, but hey, art right?”

One of the users said, “I love Kanye but couldn’t imagine paying $200 for basic clothes out of a bag on the floor.”

But there were some who defended the entrepreneur and wrote, “the absolute minimum amount of labor for gap staff this is the first cool thing kanye has done since ‘my beautiful dark twisted fantasy'”

The latest criticism comes after the rapper shared the “biggest inspiration for all design”- “Look to the children/look to the homeless,” the post read, referring to the designs in his fashion label, Yeezy.

The rapper landed himself in a soup with this Instagram post as it divided netizens, with some commenting in support of the rapper for his ideas and others pushing him to do more for the homeless. However, the post has been removed now.

