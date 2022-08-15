Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided

August 15, 2022 5:00:55 pm
Kanye ‘Ye’ West has courted controversy yet again. The rapper landed himself in a soup with his latest Instagram post, in which he purportedly shared the “biggest inspiration for all design”. “Look to the children/look to the homeless,” the post read, referring to the designs in his fashion label, Yeezy, which, for the uninitiated, is a collaboration with Ye and sportswear company Adidas, which is known for its sneakers.
As expected, his post divided netizens, with some commenting in support of the rapper for his ideas, while others prodding him to do more for the homeless.
Commenting on the post, a user wrote: “no homeless dude buying $200 yeezys (sic),” while another added: “private school art students be like.” A user further wrote, “Wait till he hears about homeless children”; and another commented: “Sounds like exploitation of the powerless.” Johann Scheerer, a German musician, also commented “Meaning: get inspiration from someone that won’t sue you for copyright infringement.”
On the other hand, a section of people called him their inspiration and wrote, “100 per cent agree with you.”
According to a TMZ report, non-profit organisation LA Mission has grown frustrated with the rapper’s lack of initiative. “We’re told folks from the Mission have attempted to contact Ye several times since the meeting, to no avail (sic),” the report read.
However, Troy Vaughn, CEO & President, of Los Angeles Mission said in a recent post, “We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months.”
— Los Angeles Mission (@TheLAMission) August 13, 2022
West was also embroiled in another controversy recently, after he mourned the fake death of Pete Davidson after news of the American comedian’s breakup with Kim Kardashian surfaced. The post, however, has now been deleted.
