Kanye West defends Yeezy Gap ‘trash bag’ display: ‘Not here to apologise about my ideas’

Kanye West, who is now known as ‘Ye’, defended his Yeezy Gap clothing line display choice after he received backlash for selling the collection out of ‘garbage bags.’

In an interview with Fox News, the rapper claimed the clothes were actually kept in construction bags and not in trash bags. Also, he made it clear he is not going to apologise for his ‘creative freedom’.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologise about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologise for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think,” he said in the interview.

Also Read | This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused

According to Fox News, West wanted to challenge traditional fashion conventions by selling the apparel in construction bags.

“I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters. There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it. So no one can tell me I’m insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to,” he was quoted as saying.

“The whole point of why I came to The Gap was to make egalitarian clothing,” he said. “I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic], going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just seeing people be happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like children. This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life,” West continued.

Advertisement

The American rapper courted controversy by selling his collection in large bags, which looked like garbage bags. Kanye’s move left the netizens divided on Twitter. While some sided with Kanye others criticised him for his marketing strategy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!