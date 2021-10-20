Kanye West debuts new haircut after changing name to Ye; netizens react

Soon after legally changing his name to Ye, American rapper Kanye West debuted a new haircut, giving a glimpse of it on Instagram.

In a picture that showed the back of his head, the Hurricane rapper sported a patchy haircut. He accessorised the look with a silver chain necklace featuring son Saint’s name in Gothic lettering. Take a look:

The 44-year-old’s offbeat haircut invited many reactions from netizens. “Kanye let his kids cut his hair again,” a user wrote on Instagram. Another wrote, “Which barber needa be sued?”

Check out some of the other reactions on Twitter:

This Kanye West haircut is lowkey fire🔥 pic.twitter.com/gwPRuYyRvV — Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) October 19, 2021

Someone please stop Kanye West 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2k8goxThcu — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme__363) October 19, 2021

Just wait for a fabric pattern replicating that Kanye West haircut. He will go to the extent of having a textured one as well. Just wait and see. The guys can sell!!! #KanyeWest — Themba Kaula (@ThembaKaula) October 20, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, Ye was also spotted at JFK Airport wearing a prosthetic mask resembling a Caucasian person with eye makeup, reported Daily Mail. He wore a baseball cap, a Balenciaga jacket, faded jeans and knee-high boots.

The rapper had filed a petition on August 24 to change his name to Ye, with no middle name or surname, citing “personal reasons”. His request was granted by a Los Angeles judge recently. ‘Ye’ was also the title of his 2018 album.

