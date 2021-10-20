scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Kanye West debuts new haircut after changing name to Ye; netizens react

"Kanye let his kids cut his hair again," a user wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 20, 2021 2:10:03 pm
kanye west, yeKanye West has officially changed his name to Ye. (Source: AP)

Soon after legally changing his name to Ye, American rapper Kanye West debuted a new haircut, giving a glimpse of it on Instagram.

In a picture that showed the back of his head, the Hurricane rapper sported a patchy haircut. He accessorised the look with a silver chain necklace featuring son Saint’s name in Gothic lettering. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The 44-year-old’s offbeat haircut invited many reactions from netizens. “Kanye let his kids cut his hair again,” a user wrote on Instagram. Another wrote, “Which barber needa be sued?”

Also Read |Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s bizarre matching outfits is all the fashion fodder their fans need

Check out some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Earlier, Ye was also spotted at JFK Airport wearing a prosthetic mask resembling a Caucasian person with eye makeup, reported Daily Mail. He wore a baseball cap, a Balenciaga jacket, faded jeans and knee-high boots.

The rapper had filed a petition on August 24 to change his name to Ye, with no middle name or surname, citing “personal reasons”. His request was granted by a Los Angeles judge recently. ‘Ye’ was also the title of his 2018 album.

