Kangana Ranaut shares tips to stay energised during Navratri fasting

While fasting is considered a good way to detox the body, and is an important part of festivals like Chaitra Navratri, it can make people feel tired through the day. So what can be done in such cases? Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is observing a nine-day long Navratri fast with her sister Rangoli, took to Instagram and shared how one can keep their energy levels up by trying simple breathing exercises that even beginners can do.

Posted by the Manikarnika actor’s team on social media, in the video, Kangana talks about how they will eat only at night during the nine days. She further says that they will practice breathing exercises like Shambhavi Mahamudra, Surya Kriya, Kapal Bhati among others to keep their energy levels up during the day.

Kangana adds that beginners can start with Kapal Bhati Pranayam, a yoga exercise that involves passive inhalation and active exhalation of breath, and Mula Bandh in which the breath is exhaled and the abdomen is sucked in toward the spine. This, she says, should be done for 10-15 times.

She also suggests Bhastrika, a breathing technique for the chest and the lungs. It can be done for 10-15 times, she adds.

While Bhastrika, a type of Pranayama looks similar to Kapal Bhati, it is different in the way it engages the parts of the body. Kapal Bhati involves the stomach, while Bhastrika, done through the chest, helps engage the lungs and involves forced inhalation and exhalation unlike Kapal Bhati.

The Queen actor goes on to speak about how breathing techniques have an impact on the body, including the throat centre or Vishuddhi Chakra. “Chanting mantras like Om for 10-15 times can have an affect,” she says.

Other breathing exercises that one can do throughout the day include Aalom Vilom.

As per Kangana, doing breathing exercises two to three times a day can be helpful for people observing fasts to keep them energised.

How are deep breathing exercises helpful?

Deep breathing exercises are known to decrease stress, relax the mind and help one sleep better.

It is said that deep breathing helps release endorphins or feel-good hormones in the body that act as a natural painkiller.

Deep breathing is also known to improve blood circulation in the body.

It is in fact said that bad posture can be overcome by deep breathing as the body itself starts to straighten up the spine when the lungs are filled with air.

