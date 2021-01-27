scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut’s mother finds ‘desi jugad’ for cooking outdoors in the sun

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on Twitter of her mother making parathas on a DIY angithi

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 5:30:34 pm
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut posted a picture of her mother cooking. (Source: kanganaranaut/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut’s mother was feeling too cold in the kitchen so she designed an alternative method to cook outside in the sun.

The Manikarnika actor recently shared a picture on Twitter of her mother making parathas on a customised angithi, a traditional burner for cooking used in the northern areas of India, Pakistan, and Nepal. Angithis generate heat from burning coal. When in use, it has glowing coal but few or no flames.

“Spoke to mother she said the kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi,” Kangana wrote alongside the picture.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the picture, the actor’s mother is seen cooking on a platform with burning coal wood, and the cooking pan balanced on it.

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut just showed her massive shoe collection, and we are speechless

“I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad… proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention,” the Panga actor further wrote.

What do you think of this jugad?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Erica Fernandes, Erica Fernandes photos, Erica Fernandes gallery, Erica Fernandes photos, indian express, indian express news
Erica Fernandes loves to have fun with fashion; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement