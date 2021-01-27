Kangana Ranaut’s mother finds ‘desi jugad’ for cooking outdoors in the sun

Kangana Ranaut’s mother was feeling too cold in the kitchen so she designed an alternative method to cook outside in the sun.

The Manikarnika actor recently shared a picture on Twitter of her mother making parathas on a customised angithi, a traditional burner for cooking used in the northern areas of India, Pakistan, and Nepal. Angithis generate heat from burning coal. When in use, it has glowing coal but few or no flames.

“Spoke to mother she said the kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi,” Kangana wrote alongside the picture.

In the picture, the actor’s mother is seen cooking on a platform with burning coal wood, and the cooking pan balanced on it.

Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad… proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q90U11xMtO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

“I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad… proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention,” the Panga actor further wrote.

What do you think of this jugad?