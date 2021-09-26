Kangana Ranaut says gaining and losing 20 kg has left her with ‘permanent stretch marks’

Kanaga Ranaut has been fairly vocal about the weight gain she had to do for her film Thalaivii. The actor had to put on 20 kg and then had to lose all of it for her upcoming film Dhaakad. She recently took to Instagram to share her experience, detailing that doing all that in six months left “permanent stretch marks”.

“Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself,” she wrote.

Stretch marks occurs when the skin is stretched in a short span of time or vice-versa. Medically known as ‘straiae distensae’ they start off red or purple marks and then gradually fade into silverish marks. These older ones are more difficult to treat as compared to the red ones.

There are some home remedies which can help in treating stretch marks. For instance you can try out a paste made my grounding coffee and scrub it on the areas for about five minutes. You can watch it off with warm water and apply moisturiser. Castor oil is believed to be helpful in treating stretch marks. Warm up a bit of castor oil and before going to bed massage it on the stretch marks for about 20 minutes.

