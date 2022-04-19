Kamala Harris reveals she is Wordle obsessed: ‘For me, it is like a brain cleanser’

Word game Wordle has taken the world by storm, and US vice president Kamala Harris has become a fan, too. She recently revealed at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C, her obsession with the five-letter word puzzle, stating that the only problem is that she cannot share her results with the world, as her phone does not allow it.

In an interview with The Ringer earlier this week, Harris called Wordle “a brain cleanser”. “So it’s in the middle of very long days, back-to-back meetings on a lot of intense issues. If I have a break, let’s say that people are running late or my little 25 minutes for lunch, sometimes while I’m eating I’ll figure out Wordle.”

She also shared the go-to word with which she starts the game every day: “Notes. N-O-T-E-S.”

Explaining the logic behind that, she said, “I think that you have to have a healthy mix of consonants and vowels, and a lot of words come with an S.”

Harris, whose current streak is 48 days, said when she travels, her focus stays away from Wordle. “Listen, it’s not like I’m going to a beach when I travel. It’s 13-, 14-hour days and, you know, little sleep. So, yeah, Wordle gets put aside.”

When asked about how many guesses it usually takes for her to solve the puzzle, the vice president said: “My normal is four. That’s my average.”

She also shared that her “nighttime ritual is the mini New York Times crossword”. “And then sudoku, although I don’t think I’ve pronounced that right ever.”

When quizzed about whether her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff plays it, too, she replied, “He plays Wordle, absolutely… He does not do the New York Times Mini Crossword. He does the big one… he stays up at night doing it. Sometimes neither of us can sleep and then from time to time we’ll say, ‘What is a five-letter word for—?’

While she has many duties and responsibilities to discharge, Harris reminisced about her family, stating that she “grew up in a family where the thing that [they] do together after a family gathering is play games”.

“Board games, card games. My grandfather taught me how to play poker when I was a kid, a five-card stud. So it’s kind of just part of how I grew up. We had lots of games in terms of board games, card games, and to this day that’s how our family is.”

