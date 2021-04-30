Kamala Harris to be the first US vice president with a Madame Tussauds wax statue

"We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes. It's that twinkle in the eye that's so hard to capture..." David Burks, the principal sculptor, was quoted as saying. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The first ever female vice president of the United States Kamala Harris will soon be making more history, for her wax statue will be on display at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City, a first for a US vice president.

According to a CNN report, the museum, located in Times Square, has released a few photographs of the work in progress. It shows the busts of Harris and US president Joe Biden, honouring their 100th day in office.

“We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes. It’s that twinkle in the eye that’s so hard to capture… a genuine warmth that’s really important to get into our figures,” David Burks, the principal sculptor, was quoted as telling CNN.

Per the report, Burks — along with the Madam Tussauds’ team of sculpture artists in London — is creating the clay heads, referring to hundreds of photos of the leaders.

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Burks would have met his subjects.

A Popsugar report suggests that once completed, Harris’ wax figure will wear a custom outfit created by Christopher John Rogers, the same designer who was behind her inaugural purple coat and dress.

In fact, the outfit will even feature other details like replicas of her gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Biden’s figure, on the other hand, will be dressed in the midnight-blue Ralph Lauren suit, a white shirt with, cufflinks and the words ‘US Senator’, and a lavender tie to match his Inauguration Day look, from January 2021, the report states, adding that the wax figures will take four to six months’ completion time, and will be placed in the museum’s ‘Oval Office’ experience in New York, after the unveiling.

