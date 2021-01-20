Kamala Harris supporters to emulate her style, wear Chucks and pearls on Inauguration Day

As an accessory, pearls have been close to Harris' heart, for she "likely wears [them] in honor of [her] sorority's founders, aka the 'Twenty Pearls', and to represent solidarity with her sisters. (Photo: Instagram/@kamalaharris)

Ever since there came a surge in her popularity, people took notice of vice president-elect of the United States Kamala Harris’ fashion choices — of the subtleties and the statements she has made and continues to make with her ensembles. Among other things, Harris has been spotted in her statement pearls and her Converse shoes during numerous public outings. In fact, when she and her husband Doug Emhoff had recently sat down for an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the latter had told host Jane Pauley that Harris was in “Chucks and jeans” when he had met for the first time, and that she has “several closets full of them”.

On January 20, as Joe Biden prepares to take office as the 46th President of the United States, Harris will make history as the first woman, the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to be elected vice president. And it is only fitting that Harris’ supporters celebrate her victory by rocking “Chucks and pearls”.

According to a report in Popsugar, thousands of her supporters are planning to wear classic Chuck Taylors and a string of pearls on Inauguration Day (January 20).

Besides planning to emulate her style, the group has formed a Facebook page ‘Chucks and Pearls Day, January 20th, 2021‘, which currently has over 85,335 members. “We love our new VP and we know how much she loves chucks and of course, those Pearls. We want women from all walks of life to honor her by wearing chucks and pearls on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. We can meet here to show off pictures of blinged out chucks, regular chucks, strands of pearls and stacks of pearls. Let’s share ideas of Inauguration Day celebrations, how will you celebrate? You, your chucks and a glass of wine? However you celebrate, share a post, let’s enjoy this historical event together (sic),” the page description reads.

In fact, per the report #ChucksAndTaylors was also trending on Twitter. It also mentioned that as an accessory, pearls have been close to Harris’ heart, for she “likely wears [them] in honor of [her] sorority’s founders, aka the ‘Twenty Pearls’, and to represent solidarity with her sisters”.

