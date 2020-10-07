‘Lots of dal’: Kamala Harris on three signs of being an Indian-American

Kamala Harris revealed the common signs of being an Indian-American. (Source: AP)

Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to be chosen for US election 2020 vice-presidential pick, has been garnering a lot of attention for her Indian roots.

The politician, whose mother had migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu, recently took to Instagram to reveal “three signs you grew up Indian-American”.

The Instagram video that Harris posted was from her 2019 cooking video with actor Mindy Kaling, where the women were seen bonding over their shared Indian roots while cooking masala dosa.

Here are the signs Harris pointed out:

View this post on Instagram #3, lots of daal. A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

* Taster’s choice: Looking at Kaling’s kitchen dotted with Taster’s choice jars (originally instant coffee powder bottles), Harris recalled how even her mother would store spices and other foods in it.

* Everyone is Uncle and Auntie: Harris and Kaling laughed about how Indians tend to address everyone as “uncle” and “auntie”.

* Lots of dal: In the video, the celebs were seen eating dal and roti.

