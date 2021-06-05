‘Deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+’: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, 56, has publicly backed several strong moments that have benefited the community. (Source: Kamala Harris/Instagram)

Celebrating the spirit of Pride Month observed annually in June, US Vice President Kamala Harris took to social media to pen a note on how the contributions made by the LGBTQ+ community cannot be forgotten. “Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future,” she mentioned.

However, she highlighted why we need to reconsider the power equation.

“But we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans,” she added.

Harris, 56, has publicly backed several movements that have benefited the community, ever since she became a senator.

From her decision to not support the constitutional ban on same-sex marriage in 2008 to officiating the first same-sex marriage, Harris has been an advocate of LGBTQ rights.

In 2018, she introduced the Do No Harm Act to prevent the use of religious beliefs which discriminate against the community.

She also announced her support for the Equality Act and for allowing transgender people equal access to public accommodations, including restrooms that match their gender identity.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle