Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff share Valentine’s Day cookies with healthcare workers

Emhoff shared a photograph of himself and his wife on Twitter on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Twitter/@SecondGentleman)

In a sweet gesture, US vice president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made a special visit during Valentine’s Day weekend — an unscheduled stop at the Washington DC VA Center to meet with Denis McDonough, the newly-confirmed VA secretary, and his wife Kari.

According to a report in People magazine, Harris and Emhoff also handed out baskets of cookies to essential healthcare workers, thereby surprising them! In fact, a note on each individually wrapped cookie read: “Have a sweet Valentine’s Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug.”

This Valentine’s Day weekend, our hearts are with the health care heroes working around-the-clock to support our country during this difficult time. I’m so glad Sec.@DenisMcDonough and Kari McDonough could join us as we thanked the hardworking staff at the DC VA Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/8Z6N4o5fS8 — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) February 13, 2021

Per the report, Harris told the doctors and nurses: “We are so grateful for you”. The second gentleman also shared a photograph on his official social media accounts later, and wrote, “This Valentine’s Day weekend, our hearts are with the health care heroes working around-the-clock to support our country during this difficult time.”

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris had ‘Googled’ husband Doug Emhoff before their first date

This Valentine’s Day was special for Harris and Emhoff, who got married in 2014 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in August 2020. This was the first V-Day the couple celebrated together following their historic election victory last year.

Happy Valentine’s Day, honey. We’ve got big adventures ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to be your partner on this journey. pic.twitter.com/BjgLQ96ICd — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) February 14, 2021

Emhoff also shared an adorable photograph of himself and his wife on Twitter, and wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day, honey. We’ve got big adventures ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to be your partner on this journey.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle