‘I am so proud of you’: Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on her graduation

US vice president Kamala Harris recently wrote a heartwarming wish on the graduation of her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff. She shared a lovely photo of both of them, writing: “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President Kamala Harris (@vp)

Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff also expressed his pride on the occasion. “My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future. And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas Emhoff (@secondgentleman)

Ella Emhoff first came into the limelight when she appeared at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration earlier this year. She had opted for a Miu Miu coat which won praise from fashion critics. Soon after, she was signed by IMG Models and appeared on her first magazine cover, exhibiting her love for knitwear, of course.

Speaking about it to the magazine, as quoted in an Instyle report, she had said, “The choice was honestly very spur-of-the moment. Personally, I like the cross between old and new. I love the doily-type collars, I obviously love knits, I love tartans, I love classic embroidery, and I wanted to make sure I stayed true to myself and keep that alive.” She continued on her love for knitting, saying: “It’s almost a selfish act; a cathartic experience; my therapy.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle