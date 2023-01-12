Kalki Koechlin: ‘Being this raw and unfiltered may sometimes draw criticism; however, it is not something I take personally’

Kalki Koechlin strongly believes in speaking her mind, even if it draws criticism. That is “who I am as an individual,” she says, stressing that it is equally essential for her to take a stand for herself. The same, probably, seeps into her work as is evident from the roles she chooses to do — essaying characters of various shades and traits, whether it is playing Chanda in Dev D, Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, or Laila in Margarita With A Straw — and even her style choices. And that is exactly how our interaction with the versatile actor was as well — raw, candid, and extremely honest.

Busy enjoying her role as a mother and experiencing new things every day, Kalki is living every moment to the fullest. Talking about the same, the mother of one shared how becoming a parent changed her into a better person, a better multitasker, and also opened up about taking care of her health, skin, and even her fashion adventures. Read the edited excerpts below:

An actor, mother, homemaker, writer-producer — what role do you enjoy the most, and which do you find the most challenging and why?

Each role in life brings along unique perspectives. However, I feel motherhood is a role that allows me to explore the most diverse set of possibilities. Every day, every moment becomes a chance to learn something new about myself, my child, and the people around me. Hence, that’s a role I’ll say is both the most challenging and equally rewarding.

How have things changed for you (and in what ways) after your daughter?

Having a child is a life-changing experience and it hasn’t been much different for me either. Ever since my daughter was born, I’ve observed how my priorities and perspectives have changed. She is definitely my biggest priority. Having her in my life has turned me into a better person – I’ve become more patient and compassionate and I’ve definitely gotten better at multitasking.

Pregnancy and postpartum also make one change certain things — including skincare. What is the secret to your glowing skin?

Definitely! There is a very different glow in both phases. My secret to glowing skin is to keep everything as natural and chemical-free as possible. Everything I use, from my skin care products to my diet, is natural. This was a key motivator to join hands with Pilgrim as well. Their ethos on keeping beauty natural, toxin-free and beneficial for both the consumers and the environment is something I strongly associate with, along with definitely the common connection with French beauty.

In a similar vein, are you someone who swears by products to take care of your skin, or swear by certain home remedies?

I prefer skin-friendly products and follow a simple skincare regimen. I swear by keeping my skincare routine natural and chemical-free be it home remedies or through using products. In a way, this helps me to contribute to the environment.

Your easy sense of fashion is equally admired; what are the dos and don’ts you stick to?

Honestly, there are no do’s and don’ts, it just comes from within. And my personality is clearly expressed through my fashion and style. I prefer staying true to my personality and wearing what makes me confident. For me, being fashionable is simply being able to express myself. It’s perfectly fine if that makes my style different from others.

What is your idea of motherhood, and is it turning out to be the way you had envisioned?

The feeling of being a mother is surreal. I’ve always heard from mothers around me about how it changes your perspectives, priorities, choices, etc. It was tough to understand back then but now I know exactly what they meant. Every day brings in something new to cherish and learn from. My child has indeed become the centre of my world.

I honestly don’t think I will be a strict mother. And, I hope to be an adventurous mother and a travelling mother so that my little one can see and experience new places and cultures early in life.

In a world where people think twice before speaking up about anything, especially in the industry, you have always spoken your mind. Have you ever had to suffer the consequences of being honest/criticised for being yourself?

Speaking what’s on my mind and sharing an unfiltered opinion is simply who I am as an individual. I take pride in my values and am unapologetic about this. Being this raw and unfiltered may sometimes draw criticism, however, it is not something I take personally. Everyone has the right to speak and share their thoughts. I believe in taking a stand for myself and I’ll continue to do that.

Similarly, you keep it real and filter-free on social media, too. But the medium comes with a lot of vitriol. How do you deal with the same?

Social media is an open platform. Everyone has the freedom to express their thoughts and opinions. That’s exactly how I use the platform as well. I like to share my thoughts and opinions unfiltered because that’s how I am as an individual. People can have differentiated opinions and that sometimes does bring in criticism. However, I like to view it as a chance to see a situation from a different lens. It allows me to learn about different perspectives.

Being an actor is not an easy job, and requires you to keep fit, and eat healthy — what does your daily fitness and diet chart look like?

Health is always a priority. However, I am not a person who will spend hours in the gym. Instead, I follow an exercise routine that calms my mind and boosts happiness. Over the past few years, I have realised that I love surfing and the waves keep me calm. In addition, to keep myself refreshed, I enjoy playing fun games like volleyball and football.

While growing up in Puducherry, I learned that South Indian meals are amongst the most nutritious in the world. My all-day favourite is dosa and chutney. My quick fix is a ‘cuppa’, and despite the bad reputation that caffeine has, a cup of tea or coffee may actually be beneficial.

It is also a profession that can take a toll on mental health. How do you manage to take care of it, and how important is it to take a break/a step back?

Indeed, we work in a fast-paced industry. With so much movement happening around the clock, things can get overwhelming for anyone from time to time. So, to keep my mind and body healthy, I make sure to exercise and eat nutritious food. I prioritise my health and take rest whenever needed. Each time, it has helped me come back stronger and healthier.

