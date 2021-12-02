‘I am one of those who do not have a social or nightlife’: Kajol on ageing, fashion and feminism

Kajol, who confesses to be an “opinionated person”, has always spoken her mind. So when the Dilwale actor recently interacted with fellow actor Twinkle Khanna for The Icons: Kajol and Twinkle Khanna by Tweak India, she spoke candidly about a lot of things — from fashion, feminism, parenting to even household expenses!

“I realised that in boarding school, my mother was picking clothes for me. And when I started with movies, designers picked clothes for me. So, until 27, despite being opinionated about everything I wasn’t particular about my fashion choices. That’s when I decided to get it together. It definitely didn’t seem rocket science. It had more to do with learning to put together what I liked and what I didn’t. I’m learning that even clothes have a way of saying what you are. So I think I have an opinion. I am classy, I am beautiful and I am hot,” Kajol said, as the duo burst into laughter.

The actors, who were both raised by single mothers and also attended boarding schools, spoke about how feminism became an “inherent part” of their being.

“Though we never spoke about feminism in our house, I think it became an inherent part of my being,” said Twinkle to which Kajol responded, “…Yes, we were supposed to do everything by ourselves, that was our upbringing. My mother was very categoric about this. We should not need anybody else to live happily and successfully, and that was the whole point.”

Kajol, 47, also spoke about how ageing has more to do with “energy”. “I do worry about it. Ageing has to do with energy more than the lines on your face. I feel people look at how you are saying what you are saying. Age shows in people’s eyes when they get tired or bored of what they are doing. I worry about it. I am concerned about it. Who isn’t?” said Kajol.

Talking about her routine, Kajol shared that she doesn’t have a “social or nightlife”. “I am extremely careful about drinking my eight glasses of water. I have to sleep 8-10 hours daily at least. I go to sleep early. I am one of those who does not have a social or nightlife. I wash my face every night. Religiously, put on my cream before going to bed. I take good care of myself. I workout,” she said.

