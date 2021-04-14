‘Why would we want to consume lead, mercury, microplastic’: Kajal Aggarwal on why plant-based diet is the need of the hour

Kajal Aggarwal on why we need to rethink sustainability in terms of food, health and environment. (Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Of late, many celebrities have propagated switching to plant-based foods while sharing the health benefits of such a diet and also highlighting sustainability. The latest to do so is actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has been on a “plant-based for many years”. Taking to Twitter, she shared why one needs to strive towards environmental sustainability by making the switch from animal and marine foods to plant-based.

The 35-year-old shared how the Netflix documentary film, Seaspiracy, has put the spotlight back on the fisheries industry and the cruelty that exists within it.

“I must admit, it’s heartbreaking! From plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of “pest-control” to the slaughter of whales and bluefin tuna. It’s appalling how the fisheries industry is given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them. There are no laws or government control on what happens in the deep oceans,” she said.

Stressing on the importance of knowing how seafood is caught, she mentioned, how “an entire syndicate, a mafia that steals almost extinct species of fish from off access areas”.

“There is no such thing as sustainable fishing. Terribly sad but true. And the only way to conserve our oceans is to stop eating marine animals. Why would we want to consume lead, mercury, and microplastic in any case? With the industrial filth dumped into our oceans, there are no clean fish, just doesn’t exist,” added Kajal.

Dietary changes towards healthier, more plant-based diets will help the environmental ecosystem. (Source; Getty Images/Thinkstock) Dietary changes towards healthier, more plant-based diets will help the environmental ecosystem. (Source; Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A plant-based diet is known to include fruits such as berries, bananas, apples, grapes, melons, citrus fruits, among others; vegetables like broccoli, beetroot, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, etc.; legumes like kidney beans, black beans, peas and chickpeas; seeds, nuts, whole grains, and plant-based milk like coconut, almond, soy, to name a few.

Addressing concerns that making a complete switch to a plant-based diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies, the actor remarked, “I have been on plant-based for many years now and I have absolutely no nutritional concerns/deficiencies.”

Advocating for active measures towards the environment, she added, “We have to take a stand and do something about our environment now. If our oceans die, we die.”

