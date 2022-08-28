Kajal Aggarwal opens up about suffering from ‘massive mom’s guilt’

Parents would agree that no matter how beautiful parenthood is, it is also extremely challenging. Balancing responsibilities, careers, and household is not easy. Amid juggling different roles, parents also feel guilty about missing out on spending time with their children.

As such, actor Kajal Aggarwal, a mother of one, recently opened up about facing something called ‘mother’s guilt’.

“I suffer from massive mom’s guilt. It is very difficult for me to go to the gym,” the actor said in an interview with Neha Dhupia for her parenting and breastfeeding initiative Freedom to Feed.

She added, “Luckily, I have help at home. Initially, I was not very comfortable leaving the baby alone with just help.” The actor mentioned that she was always anxious while doing so.

She said she used to think that somebody needs to “be there from the family, and who’s that someone — it has to be me”.

“Tomorrow I am supposed to resume work and I am dying,” Kajal said.

She added that every time she had to step out of the house even for small things “like a day’s shoot for an endorsement or something — I would carry paraphernalia”.

“I would take my pumps and I would try to express and I would always have this feeling of scarcity in my head,” she said.

Describing her birthing experience, the actor added, “The minute my baby was on my chest, the world faded away. I was crying and those nine months of difficulties and challenges just vanished.”

Earlier, in an interview with She The People, Neha Dhupia also opened up about having mom’s guilt. “Every night after the children go to bed at about 8.30, we think of stepping out for dinner. But if I go, I’ll delay the time I wake up in the morning. I want to be alert, and be there when my children wake up,” she said.

The actor further said, “Mom’s guilt is too tough. No mom would ever deny that.”

